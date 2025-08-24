+ ↺ − 16 px

The AFU carried out a successful counterattack in Donetsk Oblast, liberating the settlements of Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Volodymyrivka. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi commended the troops for their determination and presented awards recognizing their resilience.

Ukrainian forces launched a successful counterattack in Donetsk region, liberating three villages from the occupiers, News.Az informs via UNN.

This was reported by UNN, citing a statement from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Our troops successfully counterattacked and cleared the villages of Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region from the enemy. - noted General Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief also spoke with servicemen who have been defending Pokrovsk for a long time, repelling attacks from superior enemy forces. Syrskyi announced the awarding of the soldiers.

25th Airborne, 68th Jaeger, 32nd and 155th Mechanized Brigades. Awarded the best soldiers for their resilience, bravery, and exemplary performance of military duty.

- Syrskyi reported.

