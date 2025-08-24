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Syrskyi
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Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has dismissed Volodymyr Silenko and Maksym Kituhin, commanders of the 17th and 20th Army Corps, following battlefield setbacks, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing military sources.15 Sep 2025-20:57
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported “good results” from Ukrainian forces in the border area of the Sumy region, where clashes with Russian troops have been ongoing for months.15 Sep 2025-12:25
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The AFU carried out a successful counterattack in Donetsk Oblast, liberating the settlements of Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Volodymyrivka. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi commended the troops for their determination and presented awards recognizing their resilience.24 Aug 2025-18:37
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