Agrarian Research Center to be established under Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree “On establishment of Agrarian Research Center under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

Under the decree, the Scientific Research Institute of Agricultural Economics under the Ministry of Agriculture will be reorganized into the Agrarian Research Center with the status of a legal entity under public law in order to strengthen the activities of scientific research institutes in the agrarian sector, to conduct analysis, assessment and forecasting, to implement various services in the agro-industrial complex, including government orders, to create a database on the development of agriculture, to prepare of programs and projects, and to provide a strategic planning and innovative development of the field.

News.Az

