Agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia can play an important role for peace in the Caucasus: Ibrahim Kalin

"We hope that the provocations of Armenia will not turn into a new war," Turkish President's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview with "NTV" channel, APA reports.

He noted that looking at the current situation, it is clear that both sides have the will to resolve issues through negotiations: "The main problem is that after the 44-day war, a cease-fire agreement was signed, but not a peace agreement. Now, these discussions continue. The signing of this agreement would play a critical role in establishing peace and stability in the Caucasus."

