Agreement on military medical education enters into force between Turkey and Azerbaijan

The agreement on cooperation and development of military medical education has entered into force between Turkey and Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Turkey’s Resmi Gazete (Official Newspaper).

The agreement on cooperation in the field of military medicine with Azerbaijan was signed on December 19, 2018.

