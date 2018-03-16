Agsu to host 3rd Terekeme Chershenbe Folklore Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third International Terekeme Chershenbe Folklore Festival is coming back to Azerbaijan's beautiful Agsu region, Azernews reports.

The colorful feast will be held in Gagali village on March 19-21, Azernews reports.

The project is implemented by MIRAS Social Organization in Support of Studying of Cultural Heritage with the assistance of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Agsu Executive Power as well as the Institute of Folklore.

A number of exhibitions, fairs, dance numbers and other events will be organized as part of the celebration.

Guests of the festival will be able to tour around region's famous landmarks.

Bringing​ together participants from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Georgia, and Iran, the festival aims to promote national folklore and establish cultural bridges between countries.

The 2nd International Terekeme Chershenbe Folklore Festival was held in 2016. The two-day festival were attended by representatives from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Egypt, India, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Norway, Yemen, Indonesia and Myanmar.

Along with the local folk groups, Izmir municipality Youth and Sport Group from Turkey with Zeybak and Kafkas dances; "Kartvelo" folk group from Georgia with national Georgian songs; "Best of İndia" folk dance group with national Indian dances performed at the festival.

Novruz celebrations begin four weeks before the actual holiday. These four weeks - or, exactly four Wednesdays - are each devoted to one of the four elements: water, fire, earth and wind.

In 2009, Novruz was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and since then, March 21 was declared the International Day of Novruz.

News.Az

