Ahmad Ismayilov: Formation of democratic press in Azerbaijan is associated with name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

Ahmad Ismayilov: Formation of democratic press in Azerbaijan is associated with name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Improving the legal framework regulating the activities of the media in Azerbaijan in line with international standards, forming and ensuring the rapid development of the democratic press in the country is directly associated with the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, said Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks while speaking at a republican scientific-practical conference on the topic “Modern Azerbaijani media - professionalism standards and new trends”, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Ismayilov noted that Heydar Aliyev had always deeply respected the profession of a journalist, maintained close contact with media representatives and provided them with all kinds of assistance.

“The national leader made consistent decisions, issued decrees and orders to strengthen the material and technical base of media entities, strengthen the social protection of journalists and grant them appropriate benefits,” he said.

“The decree signed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev in 2000 laid the foundation for the celebration of the anniversaries of the Azerbaijani national press at the country level, progressive traditions in relations between the press and the state. According to the results of a survey conducted in March 2002 among Azerbaijani journalists, Heydar Aliyev was named a "Friend of Journalists", which is a logical result of the attention and care of the national leader to the development of media, freedom of speech and information, the most important principles of democracy,” Ismayilov added.

News.Az