AI action summit opens in Paris

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit opened on Monday in Paris, focusing on the discussion of global AI governance, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"It is high time that we move from science fiction to the real world of application of AI," Anne Bouverot, France's special envoy for AI, said at the opening ceremony.

She stressed that digital transformation, including AI development, should align with ecological transition efforts. She also urged participants to focus on AI applications that serve the public interest.

According to the organizer, the two-day summit has drawn representatives from nearly 100 countries and more than 1,000 stakeholders from the private sector and civil society.

The first day features a forum discussing such themes as public interest AI, innovation and culture, and global AI governance.

