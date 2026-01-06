AI images spread misinformation after Maduro’s capture

+ ↺ − 16 px

After U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, social media exploded with AI-generated images and outdated videos falsely claimed to show the raid, highlighting how misinformation spreads even around real events.

Pro-Trump users shared at least five fake or misleading images and two misrepresented videos showing the Caracas operation. On X alone, these posts gained over 14 million views in just two days, with smaller reach on Instagram, Facebook, and Threads, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform News Agency.

A photo, said to show a U.S. soldier with Maduro, was actually from Saddam Hussein’s capture in 2003. A video claimed to show U.S. Special Forces storming a Venezuelan base, but it was traced to a June 2025 Fort Bragg celebration.

The out-of-context image purports to show a U.S. serviceman posing with Maduro. Screenshot via NewsGuard

While the U.S. operation at Caracas’ Fuerte Tiuna did occur, no verified footage exists. Analysts warn that realistic AI visuals can blur fact and fiction even when real events happen.

News.Az