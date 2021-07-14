AIR Center prepares report on Armenia’s appropriation of Azerbaijani cultural and historic heritage

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Center of Analysis of International Relations has prepared a report titled "Armenia’s Appropriation of Azerbaijani Cultural and Historic Heritage". The report explores the different aspects of the policy of appropriation of Azerbaijani cultural and historic heritage by Armenia both in the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the territories of Armenia.

Divided into two sections, the first portion of the report reviews the looting of the cultural and historical heritage of Karabakh, including the looting of museums and cultural sites, as well as the illegal excavations of archaeological sites. The second part of the report examines the falsification of Azerbaijani monuments through the means of “Armenization” of monuments and misrepresenting heritage. The report is partly based on the resources provided by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The report also includes a legal assessment on "The protection of cultural heritage in the event of armed conflicts" by Professor Hans-Joachim Heintze of the University of Bochum, Germany. For details:

https://aircenter.az/uploads/files/Cultural%20Appropriation.pdf

News.Az