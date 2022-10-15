Air defense alert declared in Kyiv and all regions of Ukraine

Air defense alert was announced on Saturday in Kyiv and in all regions of Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

All regions are marked on the map of the regions where the alarm has been declared.

There are media reports of new explosions in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Head of the Kiev region administration Oleksiy Kuleba said in his Telegram channel that a rocket attack was carried out on one of the districts of the Kiev region, there were no casualties.

News.Az