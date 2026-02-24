Air India sees 14-month high in technical incidents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air India experienced a surge in technical incidents in January, including fuel and engine oil leaks, reaching the highest level in at least 14 months, according to a company document submitted to the Indian government.

The airline recorded 1.09 technical incidents per 1,000 flights, a significant jump from 0.26 per 1,000 flights in December 2024. Out of over 17,500 flights in January, 23 incidents were reported, with at least 21 formally investigated, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Reported issues included engine stall warnings, flight control and hydraulic problems, and engine oil and fuel leaks affecting both Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

The spike comes amid ongoing scrutiny from India’s civil aviation regulator following a deadly crash last year that killed 260 people. Air India, owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is working on systemic improvements in operations, training, engineering quality, and procedural oversight to prevent future incidents, while continuing to modernize its aging fleet and expand its network despite operational and diplomatic challenges.

