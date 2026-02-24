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Tata Group
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Air India is seeking fresh financial support from its major shareholders after reporting a far larger-than-expected annual loss of more than 220 billion rupees (about S$3 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.16 Apr 2026-16:30
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Air India experienced a surge in technical incidents in January, including fuel and engine oil leaks, reaching the highest level in at least 14 months, according to a company document submitted to the Indian government.24 Feb 2026-11:30
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