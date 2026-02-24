SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Delhi after engine failure

+ ↺ − 16 px

A SpiceJet Boeing 737 was forced to return to Delhi on Tuesday morning shortly after departing for Leh due to a reported engine failure.

The aircraft, operating flight SG121, was carrying around 150 passengers when the incident occurred, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

It took off from Delhi at 6:08 a.m. but turned back and landed safely at 6:49 a.m., less than an hour after departure.

In line with standard safety procedures, Delhi Airport authorities made all necessary arrangements for an emergency landing.

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said the flight returned to the capital after experiencing a technical issue. “A SpiceJet flight operating from Delhi to Leh on February 24 returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally,” the spokesperson said.

The airline also clarified that there was no fire warning in the cockpit during the flight.

News.Az