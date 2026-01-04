Airspace restrictions in the Caribbean set to ease after U.S. action in Venezuela

Airspace restrictions in the Caribbean set to ease after U.S. action in Venezuela

Passengers rest on the ground, after flights were delayed and cancelled when the airspace was closed due to U.S. strikes on Venezuela overnight, at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in Carolina, near San Juan, Puerto Rico January 3, 2026. REUTER

+ ↺ − 16 px

Restrictions imposed on Caribbean airspace following the launch of a US military operation against Venezuela will be lifted at 12:00 am ET, US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said on X, News.az informs.

"The original restrictions around the Caribbean airspace are expiring at 12:00 am ET and flights can resume. Airlines are informed, and will update their schedules quickly. Please continue to work with your airline if your flight was affected by the restrictions," Duffy wrote on X.

News.Az