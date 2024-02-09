Akinci UAVs in new hangar in Azerbaijan: Baykar CTO (PHOTO)

Chief Technology Officer of the Turkish Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar has taken part in the opening of a new hangar for Akıncı unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Azerbaijan.

“Akıncı UAVS are in their new hangar on fraternal lands. May our unity be eternal,” Bayraktar said on X.

The newly developed hangar complexes can handle many types of unmanned aerial vehicles, including the recently adopted Akıncı strike UAVs and other aviation-technical means.

News.Az