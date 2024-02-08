Akkan Suver: Azerbaijan conducts presidential election in full line with international standards

+ ↺ − 16 px

The February 7 snap presidential election in Azerbaijan was conducted in full line with international and European standards, said Akkan Suver, the head of the observation mission of the Marmara Group Foundation, News.Az reports.

The observation mission of Türkiye's Marmara Group Foundation on Thursday held a press conference on the outcomes of the snap presidential election.

Speaking at the press conference, Akkan Suver highly praised the well-organized presidential election in Azerbaijan.

“We visited 42 polling stations. We meticulously monitored the election process from morning until 5 p.m. Voters, especially women, displayed significant participation,” said Akkan Suver, noting that following the Karabakh war, Azerbaijan celebrated genuine democratic festivities.

He emphasized that this election holds importance not only for Azerbaijan but also the entire Turkic world.

News.Az