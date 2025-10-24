Alaska Airlines restores flights after widespread tech outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alaska Airlines has resumed operations following a technology outage that grounded flights nationwide and led to the cancellation of over 229 flights. The disruption affected all airports served by the carrier and its subsidiary, Horizon Air, prompting a temporary ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The halt, which began Thursday evening, was lifted at 11:30 p.m. local time (06:30 GMT Friday). Alaska Airlines has not disclosed the cause of the outage but confirmed that its IT teams were working to resolve system errors affecting bookings and its app, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The airline warned that further flight disruptions were possible as operations return to normal. It also postponed its Q3 earnings call to prioritize customer support and operational recovery. Alaska Air Group reported $3.77 billion in third-quarter revenue, a 23% increase from the previous year.

This incident marks the second significant IT disruption for the airline this year, following a three-hour outage in July that grounded flights.

News.Az