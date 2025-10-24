Alaska Airlines grounds all flights nationwide due to IT outage

Alaska Airlines grounds all flights nationwide due to IT outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alaska Airlines halted all its flights nationwide due to a technical outage Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“Alaska Airlines is experiencing an IT outage affecting operations,” the airline posted on X, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. If you’re scheduled to fly tonight, please check your flight status before heading to the airport.”

The airline later said it was “actively restoring our operations.”

It did not immediately say what caused the outage.

Shortly before 7 p.m. ET, the FAA issued a ground stop, at the airline’s request, for all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights.

Horizon Air is the Alaska Air Group’s subsidiary serving mainly the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.

One traveler in Austin, Texas, said the Alaska Airlines gates were “jammed” as delays piled up.

“Some passengers have been allowed to leave the plane since it’s been over an hour,” passenger Mike Cully told CNN of a delay impacting his flight to Portland. “Crews here still with no update only to say that nothing has been officially canceled and they’re still counting on system to come back up,” Cully said on X.

Alaska Airlines had a similar outage in July and one after a systems upgrade in April of 2024.

Alaska is the fifth largest US airline and flies 44 million passengers each year to 120 destinations in five countries, accoring to its website.

News.Az