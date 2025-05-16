Albania calls Azerbaijan a ‘strategic energy partner’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Albania in the energy sector, Albanian Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Ceno Klosi said.

Speaking to Azerbaijani journalists in Tirana, the deputy minister noted that Albania is looking to explore possible routes for the supply and use of gas in the energy sector, with the aim of starting imports from Azerbaijan in 2026, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"Albania will receive gas for the first time through the TAP gas pipeline. The pipeline already runs through Albania and extends to Italy, but a project to lay a branch to the north may be discussed in the future. It is currently under consideration," Klosi said.

He noted that cooperation with Azerbaijan provides Albania with real opportunities to expand and modernize its energy system. "That is why we view gas supplies from Azerbaijan as a strategic project and plan to develop cooperation in other energy sectors as well," Klosi added.

According to him, Albania is showing high rates of development in the energy sector, but still lags behind in the field of gasification.

Klosi also said that with the assistance of the State Oil and Gas Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Albania is completing the initial phase of the project, including the preparation of a business plan. "We aim to expand our cooperation by sharing the experience and potential that both countries have, as well as the knowledge accumulated in the energy sector in general," he said.

The deputy minister also affirmed his country's interest in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy sources.

"Albania is already actively using renewable energy sources, including solar panels and wind farms. This is the future. However, managing such technologies is not easy, and we are glad that we have established a strong and effective cooperation with Azerbaijan," he emphasized.

News.Az