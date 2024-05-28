Yandex metrika counter

Albania looks forward to expanding bilateral ties with Azerbaijan: Ministry

Albania looks forward to expanding bilateral ties with Azerbaijan: Ministry

Albania’s Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs extended congratulations on May 28 - Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

In an X post, the ministry noted that Albania looks forward to expanding its bilateral ties with Azerbaijan.

“Congratulations to the people and Government of Azerbaijan on celebrating their National Day! Looking forward to expanding our bilateral relations in various areas of cooperation,” the ministry stated.


