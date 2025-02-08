Algeria and Germany sign MoU to enhance energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Algeria's state-owned gas company, Sonelgaz, and Germany's Siemens Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 7, focusing on advancing energy collaboration and fostering innovation between the two companies.

The agreement was signed by Mourad Adjal, president and CEO of Sonelgaz, and Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, in Berlin, Germany, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A statement issued by the Algerian Ministry of Energy said the partnership includes the development and integration of renewable energy, period maintenance of power production facilities and the sourcing of equipment for power transmission and distribution networks.

“The partnership also includes advising in the field of electrical and gas equipment, providing spare parts for power production, transmission and distribution, as well as transferring technology in the field of manufacturing hot parts for gas turbines using Siemens technology,” it added

The cooperation also includes “a partnership in the field of maintenance services for power production and transmission methods in the Africa and Middle East region.”

News.Az