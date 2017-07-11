Ali Ahmadov: Azerbaijani, Uzbek relations steadily develop

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani, Uzbek relations steadily develop, said Deputy Prime minister Ali Ahmadov as he met chairman of the Committee on Religious Affairs under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan Artukbek Yusupov and chairman of Uzbekistan Muslims Board, mufti Usmonhon Alimov.

Mr. Ahmadov highlighted friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, saying both countries make significant efforts to realize multi-scaled cooperation, AzerTag reports. He also said traditional friendship serve to the interests of both countries.

Artukbek Yusupov stressed the particular role of reciprocal visits in strengthening bonds between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. He also said the policy carried out by the heads of the states of both countries serve to development of bonds.

