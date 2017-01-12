Yandex metrika counter

Ali Rabiei to attend groundbreaking ceremony of pharmaceutical plant in Baku

Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Rabiei will attend a groundbreaking ceremony of a pharmaceutical plant in Pirallahi Industrial Park as part of his visit to Baku.

During the trip, the Iranian delegation led by Minister Ali Rabiei will hold a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials to discuss how to develop bilateral ties between the two countries, AzerTag reports.

News.Az


