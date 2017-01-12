Ali Rabiei to attend groundbreaking ceremony of pharmaceutical plant in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Rabiei will attend a groundbreaking ceremony of a pharmaceutical plant in Pirallahi Industrial Park as part of his visit to Baku.

During the trip, the Iranian delegation led by Minister Ali Rabiei will hold a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials to discuss how to develop bilateral ties between the two countries, AzerTag reports.

News.Az

