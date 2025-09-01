Alibaba reaches $50 billion market gain on AI revenue

That helped assuage investors nervous about the fallout from a worsening battle with Meituan (MPNGF, 3690.HK) and JD.com Inc. (JD, 9618.HK) in internet commerce. Alibaba’s shares gained their most intraday since November 2022 in Hong Kong, boosting the company’s market value by more than $50 billion. Turnover in the stock marked a record high as of early afternoon. The rally helped energize the broader AI sphere: Ernie-developer Baidu Inc. (BIDU, 9888.HK) gained as much as 5.8%, while Tencent Holdings Ltd. (0700.HK, TCEHY) also climbed.

“Alibaba’s earnings underscore a bifurcation within China tech: AI is delivering scalable growth, while traditional consumer-facing segments remain mired in destructive price competition,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets.

“The triple-digit surge in AI revenue and robust cloud sales show Alibaba is repositioning for longer-term relevance in the tech stack, not just retail dominance,” she added.

Alibaba’s progress in AI — where it is considered among the front-runners in Chinese artificial intelligence development — helped gloss over concerns about the three-way battle gripping online commerce.

That dealt more damage than anticipated to some of the country’s e-commerce leaders: JD’s profit halved in the quarter while Meituan warned of major losses, triggering a $27 billion selloff of the three companies’ shares last week.

The AI element helps explain why Alibaba’s stock has easily outpaced its more commerce-reliant rivals this year. Alibaba has also leveraged the growth of an international arm that encompasses some of the world’s most-recognized online shopping platforms from Lazada to AliExpress.

It has “China’s best AI enabler thesis,” Morgan Stanley analysts including Gary Yu wrote in a research note. That’s as losses from meal delivery and instant commerce peak this quarter, they said.