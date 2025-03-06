Alibaba stock soars after unveiling new AI model to rival DeepSeek

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s stock surged the most in weeks after taking the wraps off a model that it claims performs as well as DeepSeek with just a fraction of the data required.

China’s e-commerce leader, which in 2025 jumped to the forefront of the domestic AI sector with highly benchmarked models, on Thursday open-sourced the QwQ-32B model, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The platform marked a big leap over the previous version using roughly 5% of the parameters, or data units, that DeepSeek’s R1 employs.

Alibaba’s stock gained as much as 7.6% in Hong Kong, the most intraday in nearly two weeks, helping propel a gauge of Chinese tech shares almost 5% higher. The tech company has gone on a tear this year, gaining some $135 billion of market value. Investors have warmed to the company founded by Jack Ma as it stabilizes a business sideswiped by a years-long government crackdown. Its growing prowess in AI and mounting signs of Beijing’s support helped galvanize its comeback.

“There’s quite a few positive drivers for Alibaba with their open-source reasoning model the latest catalyst,” said Vey-Sern Ling, a managing director at Union Bancaire Privee. “Their core business is improving and clearly will benefit from China’s push to drive consumption. Investors now also recognize the value that AI will bring to their cloud computing business.”

The sector got another boost this week after China said it would support the extensive application of large-scale AI models and development of new-generation intelligent terminals and manufacturing equipment. Analysts have been favorable to positive messaging coming from the National People’s Congress meeting this week in Beijing, where technological innovation and consumption have been touted by officials as top priorities. In the wake of DeepSeek’s emergence this year, multiple companies have trotted out models and services they claim match the Chinese startup’s or OpenAI, whose ChatGPT is credited with igniting the generative AI boom. The litany of rollouts has captivated both investors and the Chinese public. This week, Manus AI launched what it called a general AI agent, or a bot that can perform tasks. The company said its model is performing better than OpenAI’s DeepResearch on at least some fronts using the GAIA benchmark, designed for assessing an AI model’s ability to handle real-world scenarios.

Focus Technology Co., which has AI agent products, soared by the 10% daily limit in Shenzhen. Other related stocks including software maker Client Service International Inc. also surged. Alibaba’s latest model is intended to take on both DeepSeek’s R1 and OpenAI’s o1. The new reasoning model is considered efficient at 32 billion parameters, as demand grows for AI that requires minimal data and consumes less computational resources. Parameters are the parts of the AI model learned from the training data, and help adjust its behavior to make more accurate predictions or generate meaningful outputs. Alibaba has pledged to invest more than 380 billion yuan ($52 billion) on AI infrastructure such as data centers over the next three years, a major commitment that broadcasts the e-commerce pioneer’s ambitions of becoming a leader in artificial intelligence. That target marks one of China’s biggest AI infrastructure budgets, underscoring Alibaba’s growing ambitions in the field. But it comes at a time investors are pondering whether big tech firms are overestimating future demand for AI services, or the capital needed to create them.

