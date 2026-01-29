Alibaba to merge robovan unit with China’s Zelos

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alibaba’s logistics arm is reportedly planning to merge its autonomous-driving division with Chinese tech firm Zelos Technology, creating a new company valued at about $2 billion.

Sources familiar with the matter said Alibaba intends to combine its self-driving vehicle unit Cainiao with Zelos, a company specializing in autonomous delivery technology. The merger would form a new entity focused on expanding robovan and automated logistics operations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The report has not yet been independently confirmed, and Alibaba has not issued an official statement on the deal.

If completed, the move would strengthen Alibaba’s position in automated logistics and last-mile delivery, sectors seen as key to the future of e-commerce efficiency.

