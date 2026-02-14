Aliyev, Yotova discuss energy, trade and culture

Yotova said she had previously visited Azerbaijan for the Intercultural Dialogue Forum and described the country’s culture as memorable, highlighting Novruz traditions and mugham music as especially impactful. She also expressed appreciation for the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s role in supporting restoration work at Bulgaria’s Trapezitsa Architectural Museum Reserve, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Bulgarian president thanked Aliyev for the teaching of the Bulgarian language at Azerbaijani universities and for continued attention to Bulgarian culture.

The meeting also noted a newly signed cooperation agreement involving the governments of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria and the Veliko Tarnovo Municipality to establish and реконstruct a “Shusha” park in Veliko Tarnovo. Beyond culture, the sides reviewed cooperation in energy, including electricity exports, as well as agriculture, tourism, and engagement within international organizations.

Yotova’s support for developing Azerbaijan–EU relations was highlighted, and both sides discussed Azerbaijan’s plan to host the World Urban Forum in May, where Bulgaria is expected to participate at a high level.