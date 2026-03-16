Quarantine extended in Azerbaijan

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The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has decided to extend the special quarantine regime in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its potential consequences.

The special measures, previously in place until 06:00 on April 1, 2026, are now extended until 06:00 on July 1, 2026, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Authorities emphasize that the continued restrictions are intended to safeguard public health and reduce the risk of further outbreaks.

News.Az