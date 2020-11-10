Yandex metrika counter

All Georgia rejoices for Azerbaijan's victory - Georgian analyst

Most importantly, Nagorno-Karabakh is being liberated from Armenian fascism and Azerbaijan's justice will be restored, Georgian political scientist Guram Markhulia told News.Az.

"Every Azerbaijani family has a share in this victory. The Azerbaijani leadership and the Azerbaijani Army demonstrated a master class. All Georgia rejoices for the victory of Azerbaijan," he added.


