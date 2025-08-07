Allianz beats Q2 profit forecast, reaffirms 2025 outlook

+ ↺ − 16 px

Allianz reported a stronger-than-expected 13% rise in Q2 net profit, reaching €2.84 billion, surpassing analyst forecasts of €2.76 billion.

The growth was driven by strong performance in its property and casualty segment and a €300 million gain from a joint venture with UniCredit, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The German insurer confirmed its 2025 operating profit target of €15–17 billion, with CEO Oliver Baete calling the first-half results a “record performance.”

