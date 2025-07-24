Allianz Stadium may lose World Cup qualifiers over turf quality dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Football Australia (FA) has threatened to withdraw high-profile World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers from Sydney’s Allianz Stadium due to serious concerns over pitch quality and inadequate preparation windows.

FA claims the $828 million venue, which reopened in 2022, has suffered from turf and drainage problems exacerbated by a congested schedule shared with rugby league, rugby union, and domestic football competitions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Following a 5-1 win over Indonesia in March, FA’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Peter Filopoulos called the pitch “the worst [players] had played on in some time.” FA blamed the uneven surface for a conceded goal and warned that the stadium might not be used again for international fixtures unless a 10–14 day buffer is guaranteed before matches.

Former FA CEO James Johnson echoed the concerns in correspondence with Venues NSW, citing player safety risks and an “unacceptable” standard of turf.

Venues NSW CEO Kerrie Mather disputed FA’s claims, saying the pitch had been rated “good to excellent” by independent consultants and approved by pre-match inspections. She added that due to football’s inconsistent scheduling, a protected window is not feasible given the demands from other tenants.

The standoff comes despite FA's stated desire to continue hosting marquee matches in NSW. Interim FA CEO Heather Garriock reaffirmed the organization’s "positive and constructive" relationship with the state and Venues NSW.

A review of Allianz Stadium’s drainage system is imminent, and it’s expected to recommend a 10-week closure after the 2025 NRL season to facilitate repairs. The temporary shutdown would mostly affect soccer, including Sydney FC, the stadium’s main football tenant.

The Sydney Roosters and NSW Waratahs also use the ground, while the South Sydney Rabbitohs, despite expressing interest in relocating, remain contracted to Accor Stadium until 2031.

Venues NSW is currently in the middle of a network-wide turf supply tender for all major stadiums under its management.

News.Az