Almost 120 flights delayed in Moscow over heavy rainfall

About 120 flights were delayed and seven more cancelled in Moscow on Friday over heavy rainfall that hit the Russian capital, Sputnik reported citing Yandex Raspisanie online timetable service.

Moscow was struck by from 25 to 50 percent of monthly rainfall on Friday, according to the meteorological service.

A total of 52 flights were delayed in the Domodedovo Airport, 66 – in Sheremetyevo and one more – in Vnukovo.

Heavy rainfall, thunder storm, hail and strong wind up to 12.5 miles per hour will continue in Moscow till July 1. The foul weather has already left at least one person dead and several injured in Moscow as well as resulted in mass power cuts in the Russian capital as well as in the Moscow Region.

