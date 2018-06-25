Amazing hat featuring Azerbaijani three color spotted at Royal Ascot 2018 - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Royal Ascot is the centrepiece of Ascot's year and dates back to 1711 when it was founded by Queen Anne. Every year Royal Ascot is attended by Elizabeth II and other members of the British Royal Family such as The Prince of Wales, arriving each day in a horse-drawn carriage with the Royal procession taking place at the start of each race day and the raising of the Queen's Royal Standard.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attend, as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex . It is a major event in the British social calendar, and press coverage of the attendees and what they are wearing often exceeds coverage of the actual racing.

Ulviyya Taghizade, wife of Ambassador of Azerbaijan to UK and founder of Azerbaijani Women's Association in UK decided to create her look featuring Azerbaijani three color.

"The idea came to me while I was selecting the hats of famous London based Milliner Anna Gilder. It ware lots of hats: some were very extraordinary, some were classic, some wide and some are more like fascinators.. with parrot on top, cups, butterflies, geometric hats, hats from paper, hats with flowers and feathers.. in one word all what British lady fantasy can imagine. Then I started to brainstorm about my own ideas in that matter and we decided to create something what shows my ideas, my personality, my work and my hobby, and represent my life at the moment.. Straight away it was clear- Azerbaijan. This is the main idea of my hat!

Anna was very helpful and creative so we decided the size and the colors, the decoration should be butterflies as it is very feminine. The hat was ready in two weeks time. I wear it to Ascot and it was absolutely striking, the quests were noticing it and asking the story behind it, the members of diplomatic corp immediately recognized the colors of flag I represented.

It was spotted by @msnnews and @thisisgetreading photographers and Australian iTV journalists," Mrs.Taghizade said.

News.Az

