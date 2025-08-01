Amazon, Coinbase and Tesla fall premarket; Apple and Reddit rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stock futures fell Friday in the wake of President Donald Trump extending tariffs on a number of trading partners, while investors digested more earnings from tech giants ahead of a key jobs report, News.az reports citing Investing.

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:

Amazon (NASDAQ: ) stock slumped 7.8% after the ecommerce giant provided weak operating income guidance for the current quarter, with Amazon Web Services, its crucial cloud computing division, failing to live up to high expectations.

Apple (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 1.7% after the iPhone maker reported third-quarter results that beat expectations, driven by better-than-expected iPhone sales as China demand rebounded and services revenue hit an all-time high.

Coinbase (NASDAQ: ) stock slumped 11% after the crypto exchange reported a drop in second-quarter adjusted profit due to a slowdown in trading.

Reddit (NYSE: ) stock soared 14% after the social media company forecast third-quarter revenue above expectations, betting on growing digital advertising driven by its artificial intelligence-powered marketing tools.

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) stock fell 1.2% after the EV manufacturer’s new car sales in Spain rose 27% in July from the same month in 2024, while sales of electrified cars as a whole skyrocketed, with a 155% rise.

Figma (NYSE: ) stock gained 22%, following on from a blockbuster debut by the design software maker in the prior session.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: ) stock rose 0.9% after the oil major beat expectations for second-quarter profit as higher oil and gas production helped it overcome lower crude prices.

Chevron (NYSE: ) stock gained 0.2% after the oil producer beat expectations for second-quarter profit as record oil and gas production and lower capital expenditure helped it boost earnings despite weaker crude prices.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: ) stock rose 0.9% after the consumer products giant reported better-than-expected second quarter results, as both earnings and revenue surpassed analyst expectations.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 3.8% after the consumer goods company posted a rise in second-quarter organic sales and beat profit estimates, led by steady demand for products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues in domestic and international markets.

Magna (NYSE: ) stock rose 5.6% after the auto parts supplier raised its annual sales forecast and topped second-quarter estimates, benefiting from its cost-cutting measures.

