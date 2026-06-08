Cargo ship with Indian crew reportedly attacked near Strait of Hormuz

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A commercial cargo vessel carrying at least 24 Indian crew members came under a suspected drone or missile attack off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, according to maritime sources, News.Az reports, citing News18.

According to preliminary information, the vessel was sailing under the Palau flag and was operating about 15 nautical miles off the Omani coast when an explosion struck the ship.

The blast reportedly tore through the vessel’s engine room, triggering a major fire and raising alarm across the maritime sector.

The extent of the damage and the condition of the crew were not immediately known, while authorities continued to assess the incident.

News.Az