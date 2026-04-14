Amazon in advanced talks for Globalstar to rival Musk's Starlink

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Amazon is in advanced talks to acquire satellite operator Globalstar in a deal that would strengthen the tech giant’s efforts to build its own satellite network, according to people familiar with the matter.

A transaction could be announced as soon as Tuesday, the sources said, though a final agreement has not yet been reached and discussions could still fall through or the timing may change, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

A representative for Globalstar did not respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for Amazon declined to comment.

Globalstar’s shares surged about 19% in pre-market trading following the reports. The company’s market valuation has nearly quadrupled over the past year, reaching around $9.4 billion.

Amazon is developing its low-earth-orbit satellite constellation, known as Amazon Leo, as part of its strategy to compete with SpaceX’s fast-growing Starlink service, which has more than 10 million active customers and roughly 10,000 satellites in orbit. Starlink is expected to generate more than $9 billion in revenue this year.

The satellite broadband sector is expanding rapidly, particularly in remote and underserved regions, but Amazon is still working to catch up, aiming to deploy more than 7,700 satellites. The company has also asked the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to extend or waive a deadline requiring 1,600 satellites to be in orbit by July.

Analysts say Globalstar could help accelerate Amazon’s rollout because it already operates an active satellite network, although its system is smaller than Starlink’s and mainly focuses on providing connectivity for devices in low-coverage areas. The company also supports Apple Inc.’s emergency satellite services on iPhones.

Apple invested about $1.5 billion in Globalstar in 2024, taking roughly a 20% stake, which may give it influence over the company’s future direction. Analysts also suggest Globalstar’s expansion plans could be tied to Apple’s product roadmap.

Originally formed as a joint venture between Qualcomm Inc. and Loral Corp., Globalstar launched its first low-earth-orbit satellites in 1998. The company is currently led by CEO Paul Jacobs, former Qualcomm chief and son of co-founder Irwin Jacobs.

Globalstar reported nearly 800,000 subscribers to its mobile satellite services at the end of 2025. The talks between Amazon and Globalstar were first reported by the Financial Times.

News.Az