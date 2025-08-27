Trump dismisses Kremlin’s attacks on Zelenskyy, warns Moscow of potential ‘economic war’

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s legitimacy, calling them “posturing” during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on August 26.

“It doesn't matter what they say. Everybody's posturing. It's all bull-t,” Trump said, responding to statements from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Lavrov had told NBC News that Moscow does not view Zelenskyy as a legitimate leader and claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin could not sign a peace deal with him, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite Trump's efforts to facilitate talks, including a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15 and a White House session with Zelenskyy and European leaders on August 18, little progress has been made toward ending the conflict. Russia continues its military operations in Ukraine while delaying negotiations.

When asked about potential consequences for Moscow, Trump did not set a timeline but suggested that economic sanctions remain an option. “It's very serious, what I have in mind, if I have to do it,” he said, noting that the U.S. could launch “an economic war” harmful to Russia—but he stressed that he did not wish for that outcome. Trump also indicated that Ukraine could face repercussions.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has not introduced new sanctions against Russia, and in some cases, restrictions have been eased, even as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukraine.

