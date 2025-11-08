Amazon expands low-cost shopping app Amazon Bazaar to 14 new countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon is taking its budget-friendly e-commerce service global. The company announced that its Amazon Bazaar app—known as Haul in the U.S.—has expanded to 14 additional markets, intensifying competition with Chinese rivals like Shein and Temu.

The standalone Bazaar app focuses on ultra-cheap goods, with most items priced under $10 and some as low as $2, covering categories from fashion to home goods. New markets include Hong Kong, the Philippines, Nigeria, and Taiwan. Since its launch in Mexico last year, the service also expanded to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Amazon Bazaar's expansion is a key step in Amazon’s international growth,” said D.A. Davidson & Co analyst Gil Luria. “The company enters markets carefully, aiming to delight consumers while building a profitable business.”

Amazon ships Bazaar products directly from its global fulfillment centers and delivers them through local service partners. The move positions Amazon to compete with Shein, which operates in over 160 countries, and Temu, which ships to at least 70 countries.

Launched in the U.S. in 2024, Haul has already expanded to Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, and Australia, offering low-cost alternatives to consumers worldwide.

