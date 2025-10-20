Amazon Web Services identifies potential cause of outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

It has now been two hours since widespread problems began. Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that it has identified a “potential root cause” of the issue, suggesting progress toward resolving it, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In more technical terms, AWS stated: “We have identified a potential root cause for error rates for the DynamoDB APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. Based on our investigation, the issue appears to be related to DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API endpoint in US-EAST-1.”

News.Az