Ambassador: Indonesian cities will build cooperation with Azerbaijan`s Mingachevir

“Indonesian cities will build cooperation with Mingachevir,” said Indonesian ambassador to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fananie as he visited the city of Mingachevir,

He familiarized himself with the city`s industrial potential. The Indonesian ambassador emphasized development of economic relations between the two countries.

