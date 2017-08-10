Ambassador: Indonesian cities will build cooperation with Azerbaijan`s Mingachevir
- 10 Aug 2017 15:46
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124340
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/ambassador-indonesian-cities-will-build-cooperation-with-azerbaijans-mingachevir Copied
“Indonesian cities will build cooperation with Mingachevir,” said Indonesian ambassador to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fananie as he visited the city of Mingachevir,
He familiarized himself with the city`s industrial potential. The Indonesian ambassador emphasized development of economic relations between the two countries.
News.Az