Ambassador: MPs’ visit to Nagorno-Karabakh doesn’t reflect stance of Mexican gov’t

The visit of Mexican parliamentarians to the conflict zone does not reflect the official stance of the Mexican government on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Juan Rodrigo Labardini Flores told APA on Thursday.



He said that the Mexican government received the news of visit after it had taken place.



Mexico supports a peaceful settlement of the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ambassador stressed.



“The position of the Mexican government is clear from this point of view,” he said urging Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve the conflict through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.



“The Mexican government supports the resolution of this conflict within international law. We are of the opinion that the relevant UN Security Council resolutions should be fulfilled. These resolutions call for compliance with the ceasefire in the conflict zone and urges respect for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty,” added the ambassador.



The ambassador noted that the Mexican government will investigate the MPs’ illegal visit.



The illegal visit of Mexican MPs Blanca Margarita Cuata Domínguez, María Cristina Teresa García Bravo, and Carlos Hernández Mirón to Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenia is under investigation, Hikmat Hajiyev, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said earlier.



The Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico has been given relevant instructions in this regard, Hajiyev said.



The Mexican MPs, accompanied by Armenian Parliament vice-speaker Edward Sharmazanov, met with Ashot Gulyan, the “speaker” of the “parliament” of the separatist regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

News.Az

News.Az