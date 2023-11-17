Ambassador: Relations between Latvia and Azerbaijan are becoming stronger

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Relations between Latvia and Azerbaijan are becoming stronger,” said Ambassador of Latvia Edgars Skuja as he addressed the official reception held in Baku on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the declaration of the Republic of Latvia, News.az reports.

Highlighting the history of his country and its path of development, the ambassador spoke about the dynamic development of Azerbaijan-Latvia relations in various fields.

"Relations between the two countries are expanding. Latvia also supports the development of Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union," the ambassador underlined.

Ambassador Edgars Skuja hailed the successful development of relations between Latvia and Azerbaijan in the international arena, expressing his confidence that the relations will continue to develop and deepen successfully.

News.Az