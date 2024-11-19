Amendments to Russian nuclear doctrine formulated but not yet legally finalized: Kremlin

A general view of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, August 12, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The proposed amendments to Russia’s nuclear doctrine have been outlined, but are not yet legally formalized, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has announced.

"[The amendments] have not been formalized yet. They have been formulated. They will be formalized as necessary," the spokesman said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.The parameters of the amendment of the Russian nuclear doctrines have been announced by President Vladimir Putin on September 25. In particular, the Russian leader said that "the category of states and military unions subject to nuclear deterrence has been expanded."A number of other updates are implied. Russia will view an aggression from a non-nuclear state, carried out with participation or support of a nuclear state as their joint attack. A massive launch of strategic and tactical planes, cruise missiles, drones, hypersonic and other aerial vehicles and their violation of the Russian border will become grounds for the use of nuclear weapons. An aggression against Belarus - a Russia’s ally - may also cause a nuclear strike.

