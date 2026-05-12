Russian ninth-grade student opens fire at school with air gun - VIDEO

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Two students were injured after a ninth-grade student brought a pneumatic weapon to a school in southern Russia and opened fire, regional authorities said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at School No. 1 in the Gulkevichsky district of the Krasnodar region, according to, News.Az reports, citing Governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

Officials said the injured students are in satisfactory condition and receiving medical treatment. Psychologists have also been sent to provide support for students and parents following the incident.

Authorities launched an investigation into how the student was able to bring the weapon into the school building. Regional officials said checks would be carried out regarding the school’s security measures and the actions of the private security company responsible for the site.

The local prosecutor’s office confirmed that an inquiry has been opened into possible violations of anti-terrorism and school safety regulations. Prosecutor Vladimir Khlynov traveled to the scene to coordinate the response of emergency and law enforcement services.

Officials have not released further details about the motive behind the shooting or the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

The case has renewed attention on school security procedures and student safety in educational institutions across Russia.

News.Az