Pashinyan rejects Kremlin criticism over Zelensky remarks in Yerevan

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has defended his government’s handling of remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Yerevan, after the Kremlin criticised Armenia for allowing what it described as “anti-Russian statements” to be voiced on its territory.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday while on leave from office, Pashinyan said it was inappropriate to react to Zelensky’s statements delivered during the summit of the European Political Community in Yerevan, News.Az reports, citing News Armenia.

“The summit of the European Political Community is a multilateral format, and the place where it is held does not matter,” Pashinyan said.

“It is as much my event as it is the event of our other partners. I do not think that, as the leader of a country that very successfully hosted the summit participants, I should censor statements or be obliged to react to everything. This is a multilateral format, and people express their views there,” he added.

Pashinyan noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had also made remarks about leaders of other countries in his presence in the past.

“But I do not remember Russia expecting my reaction to those statements,” he said.

The Armenian premier stressed that Armenia participates in multiple international organisations, including the European Political Community, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, but said this did not mean Yerevan intended to intervene in every global issue.

“We are a small country with our own small agendas. Should we regulate relations between Russia and Ukraine? We are playing our modest role in contributing to global stability,” Pashinyan said.

The comments came after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticised Armenia for providing a platform for Zelensky’s remarks.

“Armenia has the right to hold any events, including a summit with the EU. However, what is abnormal is that Yerevan provided a platform for absolutely anti-Russian statements by Volodymyr Zelensky,” Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, according to TASS.

“That is abnormal and does not fit with the spirit of our relations with Yerevan,” he added.

Peskov said Moscow expected “some explanations” from the Armenian authorities regarding the matter.

News.Az