Armenian PM to skip EAEU summit in Astana

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has confirmed that he will not attend the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit scheduled to take place in Astana on May 28, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

During his visit to Russia on April 1, Pashinyan informed Russian President Vladimir Putin of his absence, citing the ongoing election campaign.

He later also informed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that he would be unable to attend due to a planned vacation, despite the fact that a military parade is scheduled for the same day.

It has been confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will attend the summit on Pashinyan’s behalf.

Pashinyan also stated that if Armenia were to leave the EAEU, the process would be “planned, without surprises,” and that all related policies and intentions would remain “transparent.”

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting is set to take place in Astana on May 28–29.

News.Az