American rapper Akon arrested in Georgia

American singer and rapper Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Thiam, was arrested last week in DeKalb County, Georgia, Atlanta, by the Chamblee Police Department and released after six hours.

His mugshot shows him stone-faced in a black hoodie, News.Az report, citing The Independent.

The arrest was triggered after Flock security cameras identified a car registered to Akon that was linked to an outstanding warrant from Roswell, Georgia. The warrant stemmed from an incident two months earlier, when police discovered Akon driving with a suspended license following a dead battery in his Tesla Cybertruck.

Akon, who is currently on tour in India, has not publicly commented on the arrest but has continued to post on social media as usual.

