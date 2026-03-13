49ers expected to sign CB Nate Hobbs to one-year deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to reshape their defense in free agency, and their latest move could add experienced depth to the secondary.

San Francisco is expected to sign veteran cornerback Nate Hobbs to a one-year contract. NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported the development, News.Az reports, citing NBC Sports.

At 26 years old, Hobbs brings four seasons of NFL experience and could provide the 49ers with valuable support in their defensive backfield as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Hobbs entered the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. During his four seasons with the team, he established himself as a physical and reliable defensive back.

Across 51 games (38 starts) with Las Vegas, Hobbs compiled impressive defensive numbers:

281 total tackles (200 solo)

14 tackles for loss

3 sacks

3 forced fumbles

19 pass deflections

3 interceptions

His aggressive playstyle and versatility allowed him to contribute both in coverage and against the run, making him a valuable piece of the Raiders’ secondary during his tenure.

However, injuries also played a role in his career with the team. Hobbs missed 14 games over four seasons due to various health issues.

Before the 2025 season, Hobbs signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, a deal that signaled significant expectations for the defensive back.

His time in Green Bay, however, was hampered by injuries.

Hobbs appeared in 11 games and made five starts for the Packers, finishing the season with:

27 total tackles

Two pass deflections

The season proved difficult physically. Hobbs suffered three separate knee injuries, including:

A torn meniscus during training camp

A torn MCL in his other knee after Week 9

Another torn MCL late in the season in Week 17

Those injuries ultimately limited his availability and impacted his role with the team.

The Packers released Hobbs on Wednesday, ending his brief stint with the organization.

Now Hobbs will look for a fresh start with the 49ers, a team that consistently emphasizes strong defensive play and depth in the secondary.

San Francisco has been active in NFL free agency, focusing on strengthening its defense after another competitive season. Adding Hobbs could provide the team with a versatile cornerback option capable of contributing in both starting and rotational roles if healthy.

For Hobbs, the move represents an opportunity to reestablish himself in the league after a challenging injury-filled season.

If he can stay healthy, the 26-year-old defensive back could become a valuable piece in the 49ers’ defensive plans as they prepare for the next NFL campaign.

News.Az