Amid market sell-off, Michael Saylor buys 2,932 Bitcoin

Michael Saylor's strategy, through MicroStrategy, the world's largest public Bitcoin holder, revealed new BTC purchases as prices dipped amid a broader market sell-off.

Strategy acquired 2,932 Bitcoin for $264.1 million last week, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The acquisitions were made at an average price of $90,061 per BTC, with Bitcoin starting the week above $93,000 and briefly tumbling below $87,000, according to CoinGecko.

The purchase brought Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 712,647 BTC, purchased for about $54.19 billion at an average price of $76,037 per coin.

